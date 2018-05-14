Queen Creek, United Blood Services to host blood drive

The Town of Queen Creek will host blood drive from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17 at Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, in connection with the United Blood Services.
Those interested in participating will need to schedule an appointment online at BloodHero.com using “QueenCreek” as the sponsor code. Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online before their appointment
Health official encourage those who donate to drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal prior to their donation, a press release states.
More information is available at UnitedBloodServices.org.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.