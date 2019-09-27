Queen Creek’s agritainment destinations offer events

The Pumpkin and Chili Party at Schnepf Farms begins on Thursday, Oct. 3 and takes place every Thursday through Sunday during October. (File photo)

Two of Queen Creek’s agritainment destinations are offering signature events this fall. The exciting events draw both residents and visitors, resulting in a positive economic benefit for the community.

The Garlic Festival at the Olive Mill will take place this Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29; visit QueenCreekOliveMill.com for more information, according to a release.

The Pumpkin and Chili Party at Schnepf Farms begins on Thursday, Oct. 3 and takes place every Thursday through Sunday during October; visit SchnepfFarms.com for more information about the event.

Additional community events can cause an increase in traffic. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for travel. To receive weekly traffic alerts for construction happening in Queen Creek, sign up for eNotifications at queencreek.org/what-s-new/sign-up-for-e-news, the release states.

For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, go to QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents. To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on Facebook.com/QCRecreation or Twitter.com/TownofQC.

