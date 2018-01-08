Queen Creek’s annual Love Bug Dance to return Feb. 9
Having fun at an earlier Love Bug Dance. This year’s annual event — which celebrates Valentine’s Day — will take place Feb. 9. (Special to the Independent/Town of Queen Creek)
Tickets are on sale for the town of Queen Creek’s Valentine’s Day Love Bug Dance.
It will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, adjacent to the Queen Creek Library.
Now in its seventh year, the Love Bug Dance offers families a chance to dress up in their best for a special night of music, games, crafts and dancing. A light dinner will be served.
Tickets cost $5 per child, $15 for the first adult and $10 for each additional adult.
Pre-registration is required as space is limited.
To register, visit the town’s website.
