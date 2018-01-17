Queen Creek’s Love Bug Dance Feb. 9 to celebrate Valentine’s Day

You are invited to celebrate the day of love, friendship and family with your little “Love Bug” at the Town of Queen Creek’s Valentine’s Day Love Bug Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9at the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. There will be music, crafts, games, a light dinner and lots of dancing.
Pre-registration is required and can be completed online or in person at the Recreation Annex.
The cost is $5 per child, $15 for the first adult and $10 per additional adult. The event is open to children ages 4 through 12. This is not a drop-off event; parents must stay with their children during the event.
A special thank you to the sponsors of the Love Bug Dance, Barro’s Pizza, Chick-fil-A, and Someburros. The event would not be possible without assistance from volunteers; thank you members of the 2018 Citizen Leadership Institute class.
Opportunities for sponsorship and volunteering are still available. For more information call Mariah West at 480-358-3700 or e-mail her at mariah.west@queencreek.org.
The Queen Creek Recreation Division offers a variety of programs and classes for all ages and interests. Classes include dance, fitness, art, preschool, tumbling, music, drama, sports and workshops.
For more information about the town’s recreation programs visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation. To stay updated on town happenings and events follow the Town on Facebook.com/QCRecreation and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.