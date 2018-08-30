Queen Creek’s Mansel Carter Oasis Park grand opening Sept. 1

The late Mansel Carter is pictured as many who knew him remember him — a lover of nature who could feed the birds from his hands. The town of Queen Creek’s newest park will be named Mansel Carter Oasis Park in his honor.  (Submitted photo)

A morning of fun is planned Saturday, Sept. 1, as the town of Queen Creek celebrates the grand opening of Mansel Carter Oasis Park.

The new 48-acre park has an inclusive play area, pirate-themed splash pad, ballfields, exercise course, wheel-friendly skatepark and the town’s first recreational fishing lake.

Festivities will begin with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. followed by activities and demonstrations 8-11 a.m.

The town of Queen Creek broke ground on the park at 196th Street and Appleby Road in summer 2017. The town council approved the name Mansel Carter Oasis Park on Oct. 4. More information on Mansel Carter can be found at queencreek.org/about-us/town-history/historical-stories/mansel-carter.

