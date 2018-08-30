Queen Creek’s Mansel Carter Oasis Park grand opening Sept. 1

A morning of fun is planned Saturday, Sept. 1, as the town of Queen Creek celebrates the grand opening of Mansel Carter Oasis Park.

The new 48-acre park has an inclusive play area, pirate-themed splash pad, ballfields, exercise course, wheel-friendly skatepark and the town’s first recreational fishing lake.

Festivities will begin with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. followed by activities and demonstrations 8-11 a.m.

The town of Queen Creek broke ground on the park at 196th Street and Appleby Road in summer 2017. The town council approved the name Mansel Carter Oasis Park on Oct. 4. More information on Mansel Carter can be found at queencreek.org/about-us/town-history/historical-stories/mansel-carter.

