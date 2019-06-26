Queen Creek’s senior program offers summer fun

The Town of Queen Creeks senior program meets 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Submitted photo)

Join the Town of Queen Creek’s senior program for a series of celebrations, educational sessions and fun. The weekly program meets 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The senior program provides a variety of opportunities and experiences for attendees that promote health, recreation, education and fitness in an effort to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for residents 50 years and older, according to a release.

Upcoming speakers and special events include:

July 3 – Independence Day celebration and blood-pressure screenings

July 10 – Empowering independent living, presented by About Care

July 17 – Luau celebration in honor of Park and Recreation Month

July 24 – Loteria, presented by Humana Healthcare

July 31 – Craft: CD coaster

Aug. 7 – Icebreaker games and blood-pressure screenings

Aug. 14 – Tai Chi easy demonstration – open to the community, demo begins at 10 a.m.

Aug. 21 – Senior Citizen Appreciation Day celebration

Aug. 28 – Karaoke

In addition to the special features and activities, the weekly program typically includes a social hour and bingo.

The program is free to attend, with some field trips and activities requiring a nominal fee. Participants are required to complete a senior membership form prior to participating, according to the release.

For more information about the program or to learn more about sponsorships, donating services/items, or becoming a guest speaker, call Erica Perez at 480-358-3700.

For additional information about recreational opportunities in the town, go to QueenCreek.org/Recreation. To stay updated on events and activities in the community, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek or Twitter.com/TownofQC. For general information about the town, go to QueenCreek.org.

