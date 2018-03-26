Relay for Life needs Queen Creek, San Tan Valley help

The Relay for Life of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley is asking for donations of clothing, shoes, purses, hats and other items to help raise money in the fight against cancer.
Those who contribute will receive a donation receipt that can go toward 2018 tax deductions, event organizers stated in a release.
Items can be taken 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 14, to the Redeemed Threads boutique, 5418 E. Skyline Drive, San Tan Valley, or to a mobile drop-off location, which will be announced at a later date.
Visit: www.facebook.com/events/150116395665933/
