Relay for Life of Queen Creek & San Tan Valley seeks volunteers for event leadership team

Volunteers from all over the Valley are welcome to participate
If you had the ability to create a world with more birthdays, would you do it? On Oct. 13, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley will be holding their annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life to support the fight for a cancer-free world.
It will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
Relay for Life is the signature fundraising cancer walk for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries.
The volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.
Relay for Life of Queen Creek & San Tan Valley is seeking additional volunteers from the community to join its event leadership team. Members will help plan and coordinate this year’s event.
You do not have to live in Queen Creek or San Tan Valley to volunteer. Our event draws people from all over the Valley.
Relay for Life of Queen Creek & San Tan Valley will bring our communities together to honor individuals who have fought bravely against the merciless disease of cancer.
Survivors, their families and all those who have been affected by this disease come together to walk, run and camp out around a track to create a united network of support and dedication.
Our relay begins with a survivor lap, an inspiring time where survivors are honored by participants in support of their incredible fight.
One of the most memorable events during the night is the luminaria ceremony, where everyone has the opportunity to light candles and take a moment to honor those who have beat the disease, those who are still fighting and those who have courageously fought but have lost their lives to cancer.
Funds raised at Relay for Life events support programs and services for patients and their families in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
The American Cancer Society’s Look Good Feel Better program provides cancer patients with beauty techniques to help them cope and feel good about themselves during radiation and chemotherapy, and other cancer treatments.
For more information on our relay event and how you can become involved, call 480-352-0720 or visit relayforlife.org.
Let’s come together to add another birthday candle to every birthday cake this year.
Editor’s note: Jamie Morse is a member of the Relay for Life of Queen Creek & San Tan Valley Volunteer Event Leadership Team.