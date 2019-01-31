Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek welcomes new carnival, rides

Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek will welcome a new carnival with new rides to the 2019 event scheduled for March 15-17 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek.

Kastl Amusements will provide more than 10 carnival rides, including the Gondola Ferris Wheel, Zipper, Scooter, Cliffhanger, Super Slide, Sizzler, Orient Express, Mardi Gras and Tea Cups.

Carnival Hours will be 1-11 p.m. Friday, March 15; noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 16; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 17.

Ticket prices are $30 for 40 tickets, $20 for 24 tickets or $1 for each ticket purchased.

Discounted advance-sale tickets are on sale. They are $20 for a sheet of 40 tickets and can be purchased at RootsNBoots.org.

The tickets are valid for all three days and will be available for purchase until 3 p.m. Friday, March 15.

