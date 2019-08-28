San Tan Chapter of Arizona Archaeological Society meets Sept. 11

Jim Britton working at the Desert Wells Stage Stop Water trough. (Submitted photo)

Jim Britton will give a presentation entitled “Tonto Basin Archaeology” at the 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, meeting of the San Tan Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society.

In 1989 the Bureau of Reclamation funded an eight-year archaeological research project in the Tonto Basin. The research was made necessary by plans to raise the height of the Roosevelt Dam by 77 feet, according to a release.

Archaeology sites that might be impacted by the rising water were to be studied. Mr. Britton will show some detail of four of the major platform mound sites. One of the sites is Cline Terrace, which the chapter will visit on a field trip in October, the release states.

San Tan Chapter meetings are held at the San Tan Historical Society Museum at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek — on the corner of Queen Creek Road and Ellsworth Loop Road.

Parking is behind the museum. Presentations start at 7 p.m. For more information and reservations, contact Marie Britton at 480-390-3491 or mbrit@cox.net

