San Tan Chapter of Arizona Archaeological Society to meet

Dr. John R. Welch, a professor and director of the professional MA in heritage resource management at Simon Fraser University in British Colombia, is the speaker at the May 8 meeting of the San Tan Chapter of Arizona Archaeological Society.

His topic is “A Hopi and Zuni Colonization Below the Mogollon Rim. Q Ranch Pueblo, Kinishba, Grasshopper, Forestdale and Tundastusa Ruins.”

San Tan Chapter meetings are held at the San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek (at Queen Creek and Ellsworth Loop roads), with presentations beginning at 7 p.m. Parking is behind the museum. Go east on Queen Creek road and another sharp right into the rear parking lot.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.