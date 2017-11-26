San Tan Valley Farmers Market returns Dec. 2

Event to offer free pet micro-chipping with pet food, litter donations
The San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow will return Saturday, Dec. 2, to Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road in San Tan Valley.
The event begins at 7 a.m.
Buy up to 60 pounds of produce for $10 in San Tan Valley. The powwow is open from 7 a.m. until sold out.
This month’s event will feature free pet micro-chipping by for qualified pet owners. To qualify, people need to bring a bag of quality dog or cat/kitten food or a bag of clumping cat litter.
The micro-chipping service will be provided by AZ Cares, a San Tan Valley-based center for animal rescue and education.
The farmers market is generally held the second Saturday of each month.
For more information, visit http://santanvalleyfarmersmarket.com or call 480-788-3648.