San Tan Valley light show offered during the holiday season

A Winter’s Dream San Tan Valley features synchronized music and light shows from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly during the holidays at 37868 N. Bonnie Lane, off Pecan Creek Drive near Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley.
Each is 20 minutes long.
Organizers invite the public to park and enjoy the show. They are outside every Saturday night saying hi to everyone, according to their Facebook page.
“We will have the fire going. Come roast a marshmallow,” they wrote on the page. “Be sure and bring your camera. We have fun wood cut-outs for the kids or the kids at heart. Falling snow. The smell off fresh baked pie fills the air.”
They ask that people not park directly in front of the display.
In addition, kids can write Santa and receive a letter back in the mail. Every letter Santa receives with a self-addressed, stamped envelope along with a $1 donation will get a personalized letter back straight from the North Pole.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at A Winters Dream San Tan Valley.