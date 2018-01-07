Senior program for January includes line dancing, living trust and nutrition IQ

The town of Queen Creek offers its senior activities program 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The program provides a wide variety of opportunities and new experiences that promote health, recreation, education and fitness as a means to maintain an independent and active lifestyle for residents ages 50 and older.
There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee.
Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo.
The weekly schedule, in general, includes a social hour and game time at 9 a.m. and bingo at 11 a.m.
The following guest speakers and special events are scheduled for January:
- Jan. 10: “Revokable Family Living Trust,” by The Financial Group
- Jan. 17: Line dancing, by Katherine
- Jan. 24: “Test Your Nutrition IQ,” by Humana Insurance
- Jan. 31: Outdoor volleyball (Indoor, depending on weather)
For more information about the program or how to become a sponsor, donate services/items or be a guest speaker, call Kimberly Key at 480-358-3718 or e-mail her at kimberly.key@queencreek.org.
Or visit the town of Queen Creek website.