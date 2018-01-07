Senior program for January includes line dancing, living trust and nutrition IQ

Jan 7th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Participants in the Queen Creek Senior Activities Program gather for a photo in front of the Library Recreation Annex, where the program takes place 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays. (Courtesy of town of Queen Creek)

The town of Queen Creek offers its senior activities program 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The program provides a wide variety of opportunities and new experiences that promote health, recreation, education and fitness as a means to maintain an independent and active lifestyle for residents ages 50 and older.

There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee.

Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo.

The weekly schedule, in general, includes a social hour and game time at 9 a.m. and bingo at 11 a.m.

The following guest speakers and special events are scheduled for January:

  • Jan. 10: “Revokable Family Living Trust,” by The Financial Group
  • Jan. 17: Line dancing, by Katherine
  • Jan. 24: “Test Your Nutrition IQ,” by Humana Insurance
  • Jan. 31: Outdoor volleyball (Indoor, depending on weather)

For more information about the program or how to become a sponsor, donate services/items or be a guest speaker, call Kimberly Key at 480-358-3718 or e-mail her at kimberly.key@queencreek.org.

Or visit the town of Queen Creek website.

 

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie