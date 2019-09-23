Sept. 25 ‘Coffee and A Mic’ with Supervisor Jack Sellers

District 1 County Supervisor Jack Sellers

District 1 Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers is the featured speaker at the 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 Coffee & A Mic hosted by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce for its members.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the event at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

He is to discuss road improvements and the future of transportation for the county, according to a release.

“In addition, we will learn about what is happening in Queen Creek and surrounding areas,” the release states.

It is a members-only event, limited to the first 20 registrations. Register at chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=QCCC&evid=49478459

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.