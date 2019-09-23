Sept. 25 ‘Coffee and A Mic’ with Supervisor Jack Sellers

Sep 23rd, 2019 · by · Comments:
District 1 County Supervisor Jack Sellers

District 1 Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers is the featured speaker at the 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 Coffee & A Mic hosted by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce for its members.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the event at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

He is to discuss road improvements and the future of transportation for the county, according to a release.

“In addition, we will learn about what is happening in Queen Creek and surrounding areas,” the release states.

It is a members-only event, limited to the first 20 registrations. Register at chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=QCCC&evid=49478459

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie