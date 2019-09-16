September events in Queen Creek include sunset photography walk, QC Cooks

Sunset at San Tan Mountain Regional Park. A sunset photography walk is 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. (San Tan Mountain Regional Park)

From a sunset photography walk (Sept. 17) and mountain biking (Sept. 18, 25), both at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, to QC Cooks at the Queen Creek Library (Sept. 25) and an instructor from Kidney Smart explaining what you can do to keep your kidneys healthy (Sept. 30), also at the library, there’s a lot going on in Queen Creek. Events include:

NIGHT SHREDDERS MOUNTAIN BIKING: 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday in September at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and please bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flagpole at 6:50 p.m.

7-9 p.m. every Wednesday in September at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and please bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flagpole at 6:50 p.m. BUSY HANDS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Come and join us for some yarn fun! We stitch for charities such as Wounded Warrior and Cardon’s Children’s Hospital as well as work on our personal projects. We can also help you build your basic skills. Contact Gwen Hayes for more information at 480-720-5359.

9 a.m. to noon every Friday in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Come and join us for some yarn fun! We stitch for charities such as Wounded Warrior and Cardon’s Children’s Hospital as well as work on our personal projects. We can also help you build your basic skills. Contact Gwen Hayes for more information at 480-720-5359. PAJAMARAMA: 6:45-7:15 p.m. every Monday at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play with your child throughout this all ages program. Sure, you can wear your PJ’s.

6:45-7:15 p.m. every Monday at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play with your child throughout this all ages program. Sure, you can wear your PJ’s. TODDLER TIME: 9:15-10 a.m.; 10:15-11 a.m.; and 11:15 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This storytime is designed specifically for children ages 18-36 months and their caregiver. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play along with your toddler in this age appropriate program focused on their unique developmental stage. Tickets will be available in the library beginning at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 50 total participants.

9:15-10 a.m.; 10:15-11 a.m.; and 11:15 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This storytime is designed specifically for children ages 18-36 months and their caregiver. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play along with your toddler in this age appropriate program focused on their unique developmental stage. Tickets will be available in the library beginning at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 50 total participants. PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 9:15-10 a.m.; 10:15-11 a.m.; and 11:15 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Children ages 3 to 6, join us for storytelling, story stretches, puppets, songs, rhymes, games, dancing, finger plays, and crafts. Please bring your listening ears, inside voices, and imaginations. Tickets will be available in the library beginning at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 50 total participants.

9:15-10 a.m.; 10:15-11 a.m.; and 11:15 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Children ages 3 to 6, join us for storytelling, story stretches, puppets, songs, rhymes, games, dancing, finger plays, and crafts. Please bring your listening ears, inside voices, and imaginations. Tickets will be available in the library beginning at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 50 total participants. BABY STEPS: 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, Join us as we share stories, finger plays, and movement to help baby wiggle, giggle, and grow through brain-developing activities. This lap-sit program includes structured play and social time and is limited to babies aged 0 to 20 months with a parent or caregiver. One child per lap (unless twins or triplets).

9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, Join us as we share stories, finger plays, and movement to help baby wiggle, giggle, and grow through brain-developing activities. This lap-sit program includes structured play and social time and is limited to babies aged 0 to 20 months with a parent or caregiver. One child per lap (unless twins or triplets). TEEN ADVISORY GROUP: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Teens interested in making new friends, being part of the library team and gaining leadership experience? Join Queen Creek Library’s Teen Advisory Group and earn volunteer hours for planning and executing community service and teen programs. Snacks served.

3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Teens interested in making new friends, being part of the library team and gaining leadership experience? Join Queen Creek Library’s Teen Advisory Group and earn volunteer hours for planning and executing community service and teen programs. Snacks served. BEGINNER SKILL LEVEL MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 7-9 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 21 and 28 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join us for an exciting beginner mountain bike ride among the beautiful San Tan Mountains. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Our local experts will be available to help you understand your bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.

7-9 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 21 and 28 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join us for an exciting beginner mountain bike ride among the beautiful San Tan Mountains. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Our local experts will be available to help you understand your bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead. THE GREATEST TALENT SHOWCASE: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. $10. Nuke the Leuk is proud to present “The Greatest Talent Showcase.” Featuring America’s Got Talent Evie Clair, ALA’s Ballroom Dance Group, and other local talent! This is the fifth annual fundraiser to help families who have been affected by cancer. This year we are fundraising for 4-year-old Kenslye Houlik.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. $10. Nuke the Leuk is proud to present “The Greatest Talent Showcase.” Featuring America’s Got Talent Evie Clair, ALA’s Ballroom Dance Group, and other local talent! This is the fifth annual fundraiser to help families who have been affected by cancer. This year we are fundraising for 4-year-old Kenslye Houlik. ADULT CRAFTING CORNER: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Crafting helps relieve stress, encourages creative thinking and can provide lasting connections. Come and be part of our Adult Crafting Corner, every month we will create a fun and different project. No experience needed, all supplies provided. Registration required. This month we will be making cookie sheet magnetic boards.

6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Crafting helps relieve stress, encourages creative thinking and can provide lasting connections. Come and be part of our Adult Crafting Corner, every month we will create a fun and different project. No experience needed, all supplies provided. Registration required. This month we will be making cookie sheet magnetic boards. OB CHILDBIRTH PREP CLASS AND TOUR: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 and 24 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. $70. This is a two-week class that meets two consecutive Tuesdays. Topics include preparing for L&D, body changes, stages of labor, positions for L&D, as well as medical options and practices. Please arrive 15 minutes early and bring a pen. Register at bannerhealth.com/calendar/event-detail?id=B20067XJ&sessionId=B20067XH.

6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 and 24 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. $70. This is a two-week class that meets two consecutive Tuesdays. Topics include preparing for L&D, body changes, stages of labor, positions for L&D, as well as medical options and practices. Please arrive 15 minutes early and bring a pen. Register at bannerhealth.com/calendar/event-detail?id=B20067XJ&sessionId=B20067XH. SUNSET PHOTOGRAPHY WALK: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. This is generally an out-and-back walk that covers no more than two miles round trip. We go out as a group and meander back at our own pace. Have $7 exact cash for the self-pay station or your annual pass. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, camera. Tripods are welcome. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk.

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. This is generally an out-and-back walk that covers no more than two miles round trip. We go out as a group and meander back at our own pace. Have $7 exact cash for the self-pay station or your annual pass. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, camera. Tripods are welcome. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk. MYSTERY BOOK DISCUSSION: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Do you love a good police procedural mystery? This month it’s Michael Connelly’s “The Late Show” which introduces detective Renee Ballard. She gets hold of two cases she wants to work, a prostitute left for dead and a young girl killed in a nightclub shooting.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Do you love a good police procedural mystery? This month it’s Michael Connelly’s “The Late Show” which introduces detective Renee Ballard. She gets hold of two cases she wants to work, a prostitute left for dead and a young girl killed in a nightclub shooting. QUEEN CREEK GYMKHANA CLUB: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. Local organization for riders to engage in western play events such as barrel racing and pole bending.

5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. Local organization for riders to engage in western play events such as barrel racing and pole bending. ALL ABOUT JAVELINAS: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join us inside our classroom to learn about their unique characteristics, methods of surviving in the desert and what you should do if you meet one on the trail or in your neighborhood.

10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join us inside our classroom to learn about their unique characteristics, methods of surviving in the desert and what you should do if you meet one on the trail or in your neighborhood. FOUNDERS’ DAY: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. The event will feature fun activities, great music and entertainment, pig races, vendors, lawn games, corn-hole tournament, a 4-H zone with equine experiences, a FFA Zone with agricultural experiences, and the Battle of the Badge relay style competitions. Go to queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/founders-day-festival.

5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. The event will feature fun activities, great music and entertainment, pig races, vendors, lawn games, corn-hole tournament, a 4-H zone with equine experiences, a FFA Zone with agricultural experiences, and the Battle of the Badge relay style competitions. Go to queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/founders-day-festival. EAST VALLEY ARABIAN HORSE ASSOCIATION: 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. A classic Arabian horse show hosted by the East Valley Arabian Horse Association. Events held throughout the day.

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. A classic Arabian horse show hosted by the East Valley Arabian Horse Association. Events held throughout the day. SAN TAN HISTORY: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Travel back in time with this indoor class that explores the Park’s interesting past from the ancient Hohokam civilization to the “Old Man of the Mountain” Mansel Carter, who lived on the mountain up through the late 1980s. Learn about some of the names, places and things you encounter on a regular basis in the area to make connections and get a sense of the rich history of our local community.

1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Travel back in time with this indoor class that explores the Park’s interesting past from the ancient Hohokam civilization to the “Old Man of the Mountain” Mansel Carter, who lived on the mountain up through the late 1980s. Learn about some of the names, places and things you encounter on a regular basis in the area to make connections and get a sense of the rich history of our local community. CHANDLER VAQUEROS SADDLE CLUB: 4-10:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. Our “rodeos” include goat pulling, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending and a speed event. Members can participate in one event or all three; using the same horse or multiple horses. Our current age groups are; 3-8, 9-12, 13-18, 19-39 and 40+. We have all levels of riders.

4-10:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. Our “rodeos” include goat pulling, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending and a speed event. Members can participate in one event or all three; using the same horse or multiple horses. Our current age groups are; 3-8, 9-12, 13-18, 19-39 and 40+. We have all levels of riders. FORT PLAYWRITE: 4-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Fort PlayWrite is for kids who know writing doesn’t have to be serious business all the time. Here, the object of our writing is fun. This month, we’ll play Monologue Match-Up. Expect some writing, posing, a count-down clock, rushing to-and-fro, and excessive silliness. 8-12-year-olds. Registration required.

4-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Fort PlayWrite is for kids who know writing doesn’t have to be serious business all the time. Here, the object of our writing is fun. This month, we’ll play Monologue Match-Up. Expect some writing, posing, a count-down clock, rushing to-and-fro, and excessive silliness. 8-12-year-olds. Registration required. QC COOKS: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This lively group of adults meets every month to create and try a new recipe. Please feel free to bring a favorite recipe or kitchen tip to share.

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This lively group of adults meets every month to create and try a new recipe. Please feel free to bring a favorite recipe or kitchen tip to share. OB TOUR: 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. Free. Your tour will cover areas such as Labor and Delivery, Recovery Rooms, Nursery and patient rooms. Please register each adult and any child, 13 years or older, who will be attending this free tour of the Labor and Delivery department at Banner Ironwood Medical Center. Register at bannerhealth.com/ calendar/event-detail?id=B20067Y7& sessionId=B20067Y3.

6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. Free. Your tour will cover areas such as Labor and Delivery, Recovery Rooms, Nursery and patient rooms. Please register each adult and any child, 13 years or older, who will be attending this free tour of the Labor and Delivery department at Banner Ironwood Medical Center. Register at bannerhealth.com/ calendar/event-detail?id=B20067Y7& sessionId=B20067Y3. SUNRISE MORNING HIKE: 6-8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Start your day with an early morning guided hike with the Ranger. Our journey will be four to five miles long on moderate terrain. We’ll stop along the way for water breaks and to talk about critters and plants of interest. What to bring: Water, hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk.

6-8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Start your day with an early morning guided hike with the Ranger. Our journey will be four to five miles long on moderate terrain. We’ll stop along the way for water breaks and to talk about critters and plants of interest. What to bring: Water, hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk. TRAILWORK VOLUNTEER DAY: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Come on out and lend a hand. Potential projects include pruning, erosion control and drainage upkeep. By the end of the day, each volunteer will know the basics of trail maintenance and have an insider’s view of the park. Meet outside the Visitor Center.

7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Come on out and lend a hand. Potential projects include pruning, erosion control and drainage upkeep. By the end of the day, each volunteer will know the basics of trail maintenance and have an insider’s view of the park. Meet outside the Visitor Center. PAWS 2 READ: 10:25-11:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Paws 2 Read is an organization that allows children ages 5+ to read to certified therapy animals. Sign up for a 15-minute time slot in person at the customer service desk the day of the event.

10:25-11:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Paws 2 Read is an organization that allows children ages 5+ to read to certified therapy animals. Sign up for a 15-minute time slot in person at the customer service desk the day of the event. KIDNEY SMART: 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Join us as an instructor from Kidney Smart explains what you can do to keep your kidneys healthy. Attendees will learn about chronic kidney disease and its causes, diet and nutrition, benefits of employment and managing insurance, dialysis, and treatment choices that may be available.







The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.