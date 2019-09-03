September events in Queen Creek include tortoise feeding, Messy Fest

Join a park ranger Sept. 14 as she introduces you to resident tortoises Santana and Shelly and gives them their crunchy green breakfast at San Tan Mountain Regional Park. ( Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

From tortoise feeding at San Tan Mountain Regional Park (Sept. 14) to Messy Fest at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre (Sept. 14-15) and QC Cooks at the Queen Creek Library (Sept. 25), there’s a lot going on in Queen Creek. Events include:

SPECIAL NEEDS LEGO CLUB: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Free. Autism Society of Greater Phoenix presents Lego Club. Come and play. We provide the Legos and you provide the kids. Parents must supervise. The whole family is invited to attend. All ages are welcome.

3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Let our Teen Tech Experts help answer your tech questions. They can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications. Drop in with your questions and/or device. NIGHT SHREDDERS MOUNTAIN BIKING: 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday in September at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and please bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flagpole at 6:50 p.m.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Remember and celebrate the lives of Arizona’s fallen heroes of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq with this annual tribute presented by the family of local fallen serviceman Nathan Martens. Meet at the flagpole and dedication plaques that stand in their honor. BUSY HANDS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday in September at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Come and join us for some yarn fun! We stitch for charities such as Wounded Warrior and Cardon’s Children’s Hospital as well as work on our personal projects. We can also help you build your basic skills. Contact Gwen Hayes for more information at 480-720-5359.

7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This month: grab your lucky jewel-bellied troll dolls and come on down for a good ol’ fashion night of B-I-N-G-O. Join for fun and prizes. No registration. WATER SMART WORKSHOP: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Free for all Queen Creek utility customers but advanced registration is required. Soil building brings life back into soil that has been destroyed over the years. You will learn how to increase carbon stability, air and water flow and feed the soil using various methods to revitalize your soil. Register today at QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.

7-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. This introductory 30 min class is also followed by a short 3- to 4-mile ride to practice what you just learned. A helmet is required for safety reasons and please bring plenty of water, and an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the Main Trailhead. MEET THE CRITTERS: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. During this open-house style program, the ranger will talk about what and how these critters eat, how their relatives survive in the wild and how we can safely hike on the trails that are part of their neighborhoods. You might even have a chance to meet one of our critters face to face. Stop inside the Visitor Center classroom.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free to spectators. Go to qcbra.com. PAJAMARAMA: 6:45-7:15 p.m. every Monday at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play with your child throughout this all ages program. Sure, you can wear your PJ’s.

4-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Mona the Mouse is wet, homeless and friendless when she arrives at the Heartwood, a bustling hotel inside a tree. Here, Mona is often made to feel unwanted but she has bigger concerns as rumors are whispered of hungry wolves venturing closer to this safe part of the woods. Hear more and make a cool leaf lantern to celebrate nature. 8- to 12-year-olds. Registration required. TODDLER TIME: 9:15-10 a.m.; 10:15-11 a.m.; and 11:15 a.m. to noon every Tuesday in September except for Sept. 3 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This storytime is designed specifically for children ages 18-36 months and their caregiver. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play along with your toddler in this age appropriate program focused on their unique developmental stage. Tickets will be available in the library beginning at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 50 total participants.

9:15-10 a.m.; 10:15-11 a.m.; and 11:15 a.m. to noon every Wednesday in September except for Sept. 4 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Children ages 3 to 6, join us for storytelling, story stretches, puppets, songs, rhymes, games, dancing, finger plays, and crafts. Please bring your listening ears, inside voices, and imaginations. Tickets will be available in the library beginning at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 50 total participants. BABY STEPS: 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Thursday in September except for Sept. 5 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, Join us as we share stories, finger plays, and movement to help baby wiggle, giggle, and grow through brain-developing activities. This lap-sit program includes structured play and social time and is limited to babies aged 0 to 20 months with a parent or caregiver. One child per lap (unless twins or triplets).

6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Old Ellsworth Brewing Co., 22005 S. Ellsworth Road. Come join our book club, Tales and Ales. Book selections will change every month, new members always welcome. This month we will be discussing, Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman. TEEN ADVISORY GROUP: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 and 26 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Teens interested in making new friends, being part of the library team and gaining leadership experience? Join Queen Creek Library’s Teen Advisory Group and earn volunteer hours for planning and executing community service and teen programs. Snacks served.

7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. During a short indoor presentation, learn some fascinating stories about these mysterious creatures and find out which ones are fact and which ones are fiction. After that you will be ready to meet them “face to face” on a scorpion search walk starting at 8 p.m.. Indoor class limited to 50 people. BEGINNER SKILL LEVEL MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 7-9 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join us for an exciting beginner mountain bike ride among the beautiful San Tan Mountains. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Our local experts will be available to help you understand your bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.

8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 as well as an adult session from 5-10 p.m. at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Ideal for kids as well as those who just act like kids, this outdoor event will feature all things cluttered, chaotic and untidy, from massive mud pits designed for jumping and flinging to large-scale finger-painting and even a mashed-potato tug-of-war and a food fight. But don’t worry we will have a human “car wash” zone for rinse off. Proceeds from the event will benefit Childhelp. Go to messyfest.com. SIBLING ADJUSTMENT CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. $20 for the first kid and $5 per additional kid. This class is designed to help siblings prepare for the arrival of a new baby. The children will view an adult holding, feeding, diapering and swaddling a baby and understand why mommies and daddies need to do this for their baby. They will also practice gentle touch, diapering, and swaddling with a doll. This class is for children ages 2-10 and an adult must be present with the child. To register, go to bannerhealth.com/ calendar/event-detail?id=B20067YY& sessionId=B20067YY.

9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join the ranger as she introduces you to resident tortoises Santana and Shelly and gives them their crunchy green breakfast. After that, enjoy a presentation in the classroom to learn all about desert tortoises and how they survive in the wild. (We’ll be outdoors for approximately 15 minutes). Be sure to bring water and a hat. QUEEN CREEK BARREL RACING ASSOCIATION: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free to spectators. Go to qcbra.com.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Queen Creek Performing Art Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. $10. Nuke the Leuk is proud to present “The Greatest Talent Showcase.” Featuring America’s Got Talent Evie Clair, ALA’s Ballroom Dance Group, and other local talent! This is the fifth annual fundraiser to help families who have been affected by cancer. This year we are fundraising for 4-year-old Kenslye Houlik. ADULT CRAFTING CORNER: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Crafting helps relieve stress, encourages creative thinking and can provide lasting connections. Come and be part of our Adult Crafting Corner, every month we will create a fun and different project. No experience needed, all supplies provided. Registration required. This month we will be making cookie sheet magnetic boards.

6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 and 24 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. $70. This is a two-week class that meets two consecutive Tuesdays. Topics include preparing for L&D, body changes, stages of labor, positions for L&D, as well as medical options and practices. Please arrive 15 minutes early and bring a pen. Register at bannerhealth.com/calendar/event-detail?id=B20067XJ&sessionId=B20067XH. SUNSET PHOTOGRAPHY WALK: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. This is generally an out-and-back walk that covers no more than two miles round trip. We go out as a group and meander back at our own pace. Have $7 exact cash for the self-pay station or your annual pass. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, camera. Tripods are welcome. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Do you love a good police procedural mystery? This month it’s Michael Connelly’s “The Late Show” which introduces detective Renee Ballard. She gets hold of two cases she wants to work, a prostitute left for dead and a young girl killed in a nightclub shooting. QUEEN CREEK GYMKHANA CLUB: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. Local organization for riders to engage in western play events such as barrel racing and pole bending.

10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Join us inside our classroom to learn about their unique characteristics, methods of surviving in the desert and what you should do if you meet one on the trail or in your neighborhood. FOUNDER’S DAY: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Founder’s Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. The event will feature fun activities, great music and entertainment, pig races, vendors, lawn games, corn-hole tournament, a 4-H zone with equine experiences, a FFA Zone with agricultural experiences, and the Battle of the Badge relay style competitions. Go to queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/founders-day-festival.

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. A classic Arabian horse show hosted by the East Valley Arabian Horse Association. Events held throughout the day. SAN TAN HISTORY: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Travel back in time with this indoor class that explores the Park’s interesting past from the ancient Hohokam civilization to the “Old Man of the Mountain” Mansel Carter, who lived on the mountain up through the late 1980s. Learn about some of the names, places and things you encounter on a regular basis in the area to make connections and get a sense of the rich history of our local community.

4-10:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free for spectators. Our “rodeos” include goat pulling, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending and a speed event. Members can participate in one event or all three; using the same horse or multiple horses. Our current age groups are; 3-8, 9-12, 13-18, 19-39 and 40+. We have all levels of riders. FORT PLAYWRITE: 4-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Fort PlayWrite is for kids who know writing doesn’t have to be serious business all the time. Here, the object of our writing is fun. This month, we’ll play Monologue Match-Up. Expect some writing, posing, a count-down clock, rushing to-and-fro, and excessive silliness. 8-12-year-olds. Registration required.

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. This lively group of adults meets every month to create and try a new recipe. Please feel free to bring a favorite recipe or kitchen tip to share. OB TOUR: 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. Free. Your tour will cover areas such as Labor and Delivery, Recovery Rooms, Nursery and patient rooms. Please register each adult and any child, 13 years or older, who will be attending this free tour of the Labor and Delivery department at Banner Ironwood Medical Center. Register at bannerhealth.com/ calendar/event-detail?id=B20067Y7& sessionId=B20067Y3.

6-8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Start your day with an early morning guided hike with the Ranger. Our journey will be four to five miles long on moderate terrain. We’ll stop along the way for water breaks and to talk about critters and plants of interest. What to bring: Water, hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes. Meet at the Main Trailhead map kiosk. TRAILWORK VOLUNTEER DAY: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road. Come on out and lend a hand. Potential projects include pruning, erosion control and drainage upkeep. By the end of the day, each volunteer will know the basics of trail maintenance and have an insider’s view of the park. Meet outside the Visitor Center.

10:25-11:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Paws 2 Read is an organization that allows children ages 5+ to read to certified therapy animals. Sign up for a 15-minute time slot in person at the customer service desk the day of the event. KIDNEY SMART: 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Join us as an instructor from Kidney Smart explains what you can do to keep your kidneys healthy. Attendees will learn about chronic kidney disease and its causes, diet and nutrition, benefits of employment and managing insurance, dialysis, and treatment choices that may be available.

