Sports fans welcome to show their team spirit at Queen Creek Block Party

Queen Creek residents are invited to show their team spirit at the 2018 Queen Creek Block Party on Saturday, March 3.
The annual community event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Ellsworth Road north of Ocotillo Road in the Town Center.
Admission to the event area is free. Food, drinks, rides and attractions will have costs associated with them, according to a press release.
No cars, perishable food or outside alcohol will be permitted.
Community members are invited to host a fan zone area this year. Each fan zone space will be 15-feet by 15-feet and is open to tents and chairs.
Participants who decorate their space will be eligible to win an award for the best team spirit.
Fan zone area participants can also provide a game or activity for event attendees to enjoy.
Two fan zone packages are available: the 15-feet by 15-feet space for $25, and the 15-feet by 15-feet space with four drink tickets and VIP parking for $40.
Fan zone area registration is available online at QueenCreek.org/BlockParty. The deadline to register is Feb. 15.
In addition, a grilling competition will be offered. Participation is free, according to the event website.
Registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served based. Limited applications accepted.
Each person will be given one hour to prepare his or her own sauce and grill a piece of chicken for the judges.
All food, supplies and equipment will be provided.
Prizes will be given out and one person will be crowned “Queen Creek’s BBQ Champion 2018.”
Grilling competitions will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with the final showdown at 5 p.m.
Want to join in the fun but can’t commit to hosting a fan zone? Attendees can challenge their family and friends by taking a turn on the court and a swing in the batting cages or engaging in any of the sports games among their neighbors.
They can take a timeout with the little ones in a special sports-themed kids zone or keep an eye on the competition by mixing and mingling throughout the grounds and chatting up their friends and neighbors.
There also will be entertainment by community acts, music and food and drink vendors, including a beer garden.
For more information, visit QueenCreek.org/BlockParty.