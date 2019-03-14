Spring brings beautiful weather, events to Queen Creek

March is a busy month for the Town of Queen Creek with a variety of events and activities happening throughout the community.

They include:

Free ABCs of landscape watering workshop, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 16, in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road: Learn important tips for landscape watering to help save money and resources. There is no charge to Town of Queen Creek utility customers, but registration is required. Register by visiting QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, email ConserveTheQC@QueenCreek.org or call 480-358-9455.

Roots N’ Boots Rodeo, March 14-17, 22464 E. Riggs Road: Hosted by Friends of Horseshoe Park, experience one of Queen Creek’s signature events, the Roots N’ Boots Pro Rodeo and carnival. PRCA Rodeo tickets are $16.50 per adult general admission and $8 for children 12 and under. A family pack including two adult and two children general admission tickets is $40. Box seats are $25 and general admission for active military (with an ID) is $10. The carnival will be open Friday through Sunday. Presale tickets are available through noon March 15. Parking is $5 per day, per vehicle; $10 for preferred parking, as available. Tickets can be purchased in advance at a variety of locations. For ticket location and complete event details, visit RootsNBoots.org.

Fire department open house, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway: Sit in the engineer’s seat, spray a fire hose and try on turnout gear at the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department’s community open house. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Fire Station No. 1, checkout the various emergency vehicles, observe a CPR demo and more.

Spring Into QC, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road: Hop on over to Mansel Carter Oasis Park for a morning of family fun. Presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt dealership, the free, family friendly event will feature a Pinewood and Lego Derby, animal races, discovery zone, live entertainment, great food, shopping, and a Rodeo egg roundup for the kids. Visit QueenCreek.org/SpringintoQC for more information.

Free irrigation maintenance and repair workshop, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 30, in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road: Learn how to locate and fix problems with your irrigation system including sprinklers, bubblers and drip systems. There is no charge to Town of Queen Creek utility customers, but registration is required. Register by visiting QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, email ConserveTheQC@QueenCreek.org or call 480-358-9455.

Additional community events can cause an increase in traffic. Plan ahead and allow extra time for travel. To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website. For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, go to QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents. To stay updated on news and event, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.

