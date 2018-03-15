Spring into QC promises morning of fun at Desert Mountain Park

An egg hunt, color splash, food and entertainment are some of the things that will await visitors at this year’s Spring into QC, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road, Queen Creek.
Presented by Dignity Health, Spring into QC is free and this year will feature the inaugural LEGO Derby and Pinewood Derby.
In the Discovery Zone, there will be interactive exhibits and demonstrations. Experiences in the Discovery Zone will be offered by: Benjamin Franklin Charter School, Gangplank, Heard Museum, Idea Museum, Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix Zoo, QC Rocks and Seton Catholic Prep.
Food and select activities will be available for purchase. Wristbands will be available for $10 with access to inflatable attractions. Individual tickets for train rides also will be available for $3 each.
The Queen Creek 5, an organized run along the Queen Creek Wash Trail, will take place prior to Spring into QC. To register for the QC5, or for more information, visit QueenCreek5.org.
For more information about the event visit QueenCreek.org/SpringIntoQC. For sponsorship opportunities, or to volunteer, contact Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
Organizers of the event thank sponsors: Boy Scouts of America, Cornerstone, Garn and Mason Orthodontics, Hunter Contracting, Joyride Express Car Wash, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatrics of Queen Creek and SRP.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.