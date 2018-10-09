Swanson featured speaker at Oct. 10 Arizona Archaeological Society meeting in Queen Creek

The San Tan Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society will host speaker Dr. Steve Swanson, an archaeologist with Environmental Planning Group, at a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The lecture will be in the San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road (on the corners of Queen Creek and Ellsworth Loop roads). There is parking behind the museum. Enter off Queen Creek Road and walk around to the front through the side gate. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

“Our speaker for the evening, Dr. Steve Swanson, is speaking about several development projects in Queen Creek in the last few years with some very interesting results at large Hohokam/Salado sites such as Massera Ruin, Sonoqui Pueblo and other areas,” Marie Britton, president of the San Tan Chapter of AAS, said in a release.

“Steve will present an overview of archaeology in the Queen Creek area and discuss some of the recent findings of projects conducted at large sites in Queen Creek, which are changing our understanding of Queen Creek’s ancient past,” she said.

“Steve has been doing archaeology in the Southwest since 1993 in the Mimbres and Hohokam culture areas. Originally from Washington state, he received his PhD from ASU in 2009 and since then has been working with ASU conducting archaeological survey and excavation in Arizona and New Mexico,” she said.

Recently, he has conducted several research projects in the Queen Creek area to meet the demands of ongoing development, according to the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.