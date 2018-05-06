Tech experts, music theory class, make mom a gift at library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
- Tech Experts: Teen tech experts will answer questions 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays during May in the conference room of the Queen Creek branch library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. They can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
- Knit and Crochet: The Busy Hands Knit and Crochet Group meets 9 a.m.-noon Fridays throughout May. The group makes items for charities such as Wounded Warrior and Cardon’s Children’s Hospital. Members also work on personal projects and provide help with basic skills. Contact Gwen Hayes at 480-299-4654. The group meets in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room of the Queen Creek branch library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
- Mother’s Day Gift: Participants between ages 8-12 will meet 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room, to make a fragrant “bath bomb” for mom, who can use it to soak in the tub on her special day. Registration ends noon May 8. Visit: evanced.mcldaz.org. Contact: 602-652-3000.
- Let’s ‘Play’ Music: This music theory class is for ages 1-8, and participants will learn music through play using their entire bodies. There will be instruments, props, games and parent involvement to keep the children engaged. It will take place 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. Registration is not required, but spaces will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit: evanced.mcldaz.org. Contact: 602-652-3000.
- Talking Shakespeare: “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which dramatizes the physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power for its own sake, is the topic of the monthly book discussion group 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
