The Rev. Al Fadi, a convert from Islam, speaking Nov. 4 at Queen Creek church

The Rev. Al Fadi, a convert from Islam, will be speaking about the resurrection of the son of God as a special guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Chandler Heights Community Church, 26800 S. Mandarin Drive in Queen Creek.

“You are invited to come and hear this former Muslim talk about the most important event in human history,” according to a release.

For more information on Chandler Heights Community Church, go to chcc.faith or facebook.com/chandlerheightscommunity.

