The Rev. Al Fadi, a convert from Islam, speaking Nov. 4 at Queen Creek church
The Rev. Al Fadi. (Submitted photo)
Chandler Heights Community Church is at 26800 S. Mandarin Drive in Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)
The Rev. Al Fadi, a convert from Islam, will be speaking about the resurrection of the son of God as a special guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Chandler Heights Community Church, 26800 S. Mandarin Drive in Queen Creek.
“You are invited to come and hear this former Muslim talk about the most important event in human history,” according to a release.
For more information on Chandler Heights Community Church, go to chcc.faith or facebook.com/chandlerheightscommunity.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.