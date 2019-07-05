This July, it’s game on for Parks and Recreation in Queen Creek

Mansel Carter Oasis Park is at 19535 E. Appleby Road in Queen Creek.

National Park and Recreation month challenges you to get your game on. Explore Queen Creek’s parks, trails and recreation opportunities this July.

Grab your lei and beat the heat at the Luau Party at the Splash Pad 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 13. From Hawaiian-themed games, DJ and more, there will be fun for all ages. Food vendors will have refreshments available for purchase at the Hawaiian-themed festivities. The Splash Pad is at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, according to a release.

The Town of Queen Creeks senior program meets 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Submitted photo)

Queen Creek’s seniors will continue the Hawaiian theme on Wednesday, July 17. The senior program, held from 9 a.m. to noon, will include fun games and activities complete with hula skirts. The senior program is a free, weekly opportunity for individuals 50 years of age and older to meet new friends, socialize and participate in fun activities. The program is held every Wednesday at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Cool off at the Town’s Ice Cream Social 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 20. Held at the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, town staff will be available to answer questions and share information on upcoming projects. The free event will include dilly bars from Queen Creek’s Dairy Queen.

An initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association, National Park and Recreation Month is an opportunity to celebrate all the ways parks and recreation transform the community. Explore the Town’s trail system along the Queen Creek and Sonoqui washes, visit a park and make time for play, according to the release.

For more information about the Town’s parks, trails, and recreation programs, visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation. For the most up to date information, follow the town on Facebook.com/QCRecreation or Twitter.com/TOQC_official.

