Tickets available for March 14-17 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek rodeo

Tickets for the 2019 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek PRCA Rodeo are on sale. It is March 14-17 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek.

PRCA rodeo tickets can be purchased at rootsnboots.org.

The multi-day event offers a PRCA rodeo, vendors, carnival, entertainment and multiple family activities for all ages.

The rodeo and other events will take place 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 15-16. A 3 p.m. matinee will be on Sunday, March 17.

Tickets are $16.50 per adult general admission and $8 for children 12 and under. A family pack, including two adult and two children general admission tickets, is $40.

Box seats are $25 each and box seats or general admission for active military and veterans (one ticket per valid military ID) are $10.

Gates open two hours prior to the start of each rodeo performance.

