Tickets available for Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek rodeo

Tickets for the 2019 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek PRCA Rodeo are on sale.

The event will be March 14-17 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek.

PRCA rodeo tickets can be purchased at rootsnboots.org.

Presented by Banner Ironwood Medical Center, this multi-day event offers a PRCA rodeo, vendors, carnival, entertainment and multiple family activities for all ages.

If ordered by Tuesday, Dec. 18, tickets will arrive in time for this season’s gift giving, event organizers stated in a release.

The rodeo and other events will take place 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 15-16. A 3 p.m. matinee will be on Sunday, March 17.

Tickets are priced at $16.50 per adult general admission and $8 for children 12 and under. A Family Pack, including two adult and two children general admission tickets, is $40.

Box seats are $25 each, and box seats or general admission for active military and veterans (one ticket per valid military ID) are $10.

Gates open two hours prior to the start of each rodeo performance.

