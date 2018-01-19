Tickets on sale for 2018 Roots N’ Boots Rodeo and carnival

2018 Roots N’ Boots PRCA Rodeo tickets and discount carnival tickets are on sale.
This Queen Creek signature event will be held March 15-18 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.
PRCA Rodeo and pre-sale carnival passes can be purchased online at www.rootsnboots.org or at the following Queen Creek locations.
- Dos Cowgirls Horse Tack and Western Store, 18530 E. San Tan Blvd. Suite No. 113 in Queen Creek; 480-516-1260
- Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek; 480-358-3700
It is recommended to call for hours of operation and ticket availability as not all outlets have all ticket types available.
Beginning Jan. 22, tickets will also be available at:
- Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre business office, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek; 480-358-3710
- Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek; 480-987-7469
The PRCA Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17. A 3 p.m. matinee will be held on Sunday, March 18.
2018 PRCA Rodeo tickets are priced at $16 per adult general admission and $7 for children 12 and under. A family pack including two adult and two children general admission tickets is $40.
Box seats are $24 each and box seats or general admission for active military and veterans (one ticket per valid military ID) is $10.
Gates open two hours prior to the start of each rodeo performance.
The carnival will be open Friday through Sunday. Discount carnival tickets are priced at $18 each and can only be purchased prior to Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek.
Each discount carnival ticket can be exchanged for an all-day wristband or 40 single tickets.
For example, if a family has four children they could pre-purchase four unlimited passes — a $100 value — for $72.
Or they could buy two pre-sale passes for $36 (on-site cost of $68) and receive 80 tickets to divide up, giving each child 20 tickets.
For a complete listing of events and for additional information, visit the Roots N’ Boots website at www.RootsNBoots.org.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is a member of the Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Committee.