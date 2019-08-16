Town of Gilbert Oktoberfest event Oct. 5

Brats and pretzels will be available at the Oktoberfest. Local breweries 12 West Brewing, Arizona Wilderness Brewing, Desert Monk Brewing, Flying Basset Brewing, OHSO Brewery, Uncle Bears Brewery and Four Silos Brewery will also be on site. (Submitted photo)

The inaugural Town of Gilbert Oktoberfest is Oct. 5 with live traditional polka music, a brats eating contest, wiener dog races and food. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We are excited to kick off the autumn season with bratwurst, pretzels and refreshing Bavarian suds from Gilbert’s finest local craft breweries and restaurants,” Landon Evans, owner of HDE Agency, producing the event, said in a release.

The Town of Gilbert Oktoberfest is 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Town of Gilbert Civic Center, 50 E. Civic Center Drive

More than a dozen restaurants and food purveyors from around the town will be on site including Eur Haus Food Truck, The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar, Doughlicious, and Drive Wood Food Truck. Local breweries 12 West Brewing, Arizona Wilderness Brewing, Desert Monk Brewing, Flying Basset Brewing, OHSO Brewery, Uncle Bears Brewery and Four Silos Brewery will also be on site, according to the release.

There will be live music from local groups Ken Levine’s Funkhaus Brass Band, The Black Moods and 2 Tone Lizard Kings. Bavarian Dancers will entertain guests plus there will be a KB Kornhole Tournament and stein holding competitions.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation as the hospital continues its plans to expand services in the East Valley. Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. It provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties, according to the release.

“We’re extremely excited to announce our partnership with Phoenix Children’s Hospital,” Mr. Evans said in the release. “Phoenix Children’s will be our benefactor for all of our Town of Gilbert events. This partnership will hel launch their new East Valley location while supporting their cause to help children and their families.”

Tickets to the event are $10 online presale and $20 the day of the event at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Admission does not include food and beverage. Purchase tickets at gilbertoktoberfest.com .

For more information about the Town of Gilbert Oktoberfest follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @gilbertoktoberfest.

