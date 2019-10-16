Trunk or Treat this Saturday on Ellsworth Road in Town Center

Queen Creek’s Trunk or Treat, a fun Halloween event for the entire family, will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 on Ellsworth Road in Town Center.

The event includes a variety of activities including multiple Trunk or Treat streets, carnival games, escape rooms, Nerf battle zone and entertainment! The event is free to attend, with nominal charges for food, carnival games, and interactive attractions. It is presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership, according to a release.

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20:

Ellsworth Road will be closed from Ocotillo Road to Rittenhouse Road

Maya west of Ellsworth Road

Victoria west of Ellsworth Road

Heritage Loop east of Ellsworth Road will be closed from 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 until 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

Follow the event on the town’s Facebook Page at Facebook.com/QCRecreation for the most up-to-date information. Please note event parking is only allowed in designated lots. Additional parking is available at Desert Mountain Park with a free shuttle to the event.

Plan ahead and allow extra time for travel. To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the Town’s website. For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, please visit QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents. To stay updated on events and activities, follow the Town on Facebook.com/QCRecreation or Twitter.com/TownofQC.

