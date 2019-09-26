Use native plants in yard to help stop bird populations from plummeting

Kirti Mathura

Now more than ever, our backyards are important to the survival of birds and other wildlife.

On Oct. 8, gardening expert Kirti Mathura will share her expertise about “Landscaping for Birds” at the Desert Rivers Monthly Speaker Series. Ms. Mathura will provide information on native and desert-adapted plants that provide food, shelter and nesting opportunities year-round while making your home beautiful, according to a release.

The venue is the Southeast Regional Library, 775 N. Greenfield Road in Gilbert. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

Why should you be concerned about habitat? A new study published in the journal Science reports that bird populations in the U.S. and Canada have fallen 29% since 1970, a decline of nearly three billion birds. Among the causes of the decline are habitat loss and the wider use of pesticides. Choosing native plants for your backyard and practicing sustainable gardening techniques can help the birds that are uniquely adapted to our desert as well as passing migrants, according to the release.

Also, mark your calendar for Nov. 2. That day Desert Rivers Audubon hosts the 8th Annual Tour de Bird, a self-guided visit to 13 locations around the East Valley where you can learn how to make your yard a beautiful and wildlife-friendly refuge. Go to desertriversaudubon.org

About Kirti Mathura

After completing her degree in botany and environmental biology, Ms. Mathura worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica, running a tree nursery and teaching environmental education in public schools.

She has been a guest and participant on several television and radio shows over the years. Ms. Mathura has also written or contributed to landscaping and gardening publications. In 2010, she was named a Master of the South West by Phoenix Home and Garden Magazine for her contribution to public horticulture for the Phoenix community, according to the release.

About Desert Rivers Audubon Society

The Desert Rivers Audubon Society provides environmental education and conservation opportunities to valley residents, and advocates for our environment. For information on programs, memberships and giving, go to desertriversaudubon.org.

