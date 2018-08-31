Vendor applications sought for Dec. 1 Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade

Jaxon Steele fist-bumps Captain America in the vendors area at Queen Creek’s Holiday Festival and Parade. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)

Vendor applications for the noon-7 p.m. Dec. 1 Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade are being accepted.

“Spots fill quickly, so please get your application in ASAP,” according to a release.

A $25 non-refundable application fee and $200 refundable security deposit are required upon submission for a commercial vendor.

Commercial vendor applications are due by Oct. 5, according to slentertain.wufoo.com/forms/zdtqg6f12t39en.

A $35 non-refundable application fee and $200 refundable security deposit are required upon submission for food vendors. All applications are due by Oct. 5, according to slentertain.wufoo.com/forms/z1st1q4f1he118s.

All applications are subject to approval and applicants will be notified either way by Nov. 6.

Applications received after Oct. 5 will be assessed a $35 late fee.

There will be a third-party event coordinator this year, Steve Levine Entertainment, at 480-284-6033 or slentertainment.com.

