Veterans Day flag service set for Nov. 11 in Queen Creek

Veterans will be honored Sunday, Nov. 11, on the lawn at San Tan Memorial Gardens, 22425 E. Cloud Road, Queen Creek.

The Queen Creek High School JROTC will post the colors at the entrance of the cemetery for the event, which begins 8 a.m.

The service will also include guest speakers, including Mayor Gail Barney, Schnepf Farms owner Mark Schnepf and others from the American Legion Post.

“We will forever be grateful for the sacrificing our veterans do each day, past and present,” event organizers stated in a release. “Join us as we gather together in recognition of those who have fought and still fight for our freedoms.”

Light refreshments and limited seating will be provided at the Veterans Day ceremony, which is expected to conclude at 9 a.m.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.