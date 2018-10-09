Vintage and Vino Market Oct. 12-13 in Queen Creek

The Vintage and Vino Market is 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

The shopping showcase features one-of-a-kind finds, treasures, local vendors, make-and-takes and more, according to a release.

Tickets are $6 per person, with kids 12 and under free. A wine-tasting package with eight tasting tickets starts at $25. For more information, go to VintageandVinoAZ.com. Vintage and Vino Market is produced by Levitate Agency.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ChildHelp, an organization that advocates for children all over the country.

Vintage and Vino’s fall installment will welcome more than 100 vendors and thousands of attendees in search of that perfect piece for their house or gift for someone they love, according to the release.

“Think all things shabby, chippy, antique, handmade and up-cycled, from furniture, attire and home goods to jewelry, signage, decor and more. In addition to perfect finds, you will have a chance to make a variety of gifts in our make and take area or learn a few things from painting and décor pros,” according to the release.

“Enjoy live acoustic music as you sip on a mimosa, glass of wine, craft beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. Relax in our lounge area and have a bite to eat before you make your way through the vendor booths,” the release states.

