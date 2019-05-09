Vintage and Vino Mother’s Day weekend

Vintage and Vino will return to the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre during Mother’s Day weekend for its third spring show. (Levitate Agency)

The event is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road.

More than 100 vintage and handmade vendors are planned. Customers can sip on wines from across the region, or mimosas and bloody marys; have a a chair massage and more, according to a release.

“Many of our makers and curators are moms or learned everything from their mom and we are excited to support them and their businesses this year and create a unique experience for grandmas, moms and the whole family,” according to the release.

In addition to the 100 vendors at Vintage and Vino Market, the event will have a kids craft area where kids can make one-of-a-kind presents for mom free of charge; a pampering zone just for mom with hair and makeup available; and then they can capture the moment in a photo area. French pastries and a VIP moms relaxation zone with chair massages are planned, according to the release.

Vintage and Vino Market benefits Childhelp.

