Wear green, walk in green on St. Patrick’s Day at arboretum

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum offers a green setting and more to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Saturday, March 17.
In addition to guided tours, there will be a lunchtime concert by singer-songwriter Steve Holmquist, and a gallery opening 1-4 p.m. where photographer Lisa Langell invites guests to check out her exhibit.
The day also is part of the second weekend of BTA’s spring plant sale fundraiser.
Mr. Holmquist celebrates the town of Superior and surrounding Superstition Mountains with original ballads of history and heritage. He will perform in the visitor center breezeway March 17 with a lunchtime concert.
Ms. Langell invites guests to her meet-the-artist opening in the afternoon on March 17. A blend of her careers in interior decorating, photography and floral design are represented in the Visitor Center art gallery this month.
Guided tours around the main trail are daily this month at 10 a.m. Weekend walks include special wildflower walks 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; a guided bird walk 8:30 a.m. Saturday, plants-of-the-Bible walk 1:30 p.m. Saturday and a tree tour 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Daily $12.50 admission includes live music.
Visit: cals.arizona.edu/bta.
