Weekend of garlic flavors coming soon to Queen Creek

Everything garlic will be on the table Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 29-30, at Queen Creek Olive Mill’s 5th Annual Garlic Festival.

A variety of organically grown garlic will be sold while supplies last at the event, which begins 10 a.m. each day and closes 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. That’s in addition to garlic olive oil, garlic-stuffed olives, marinated garlic and garlic spreads.

A variety of food trucks will feature garlic specials, and true garlic lovers will be able to taste garlic gelato, cupcakes, brownies and more.

Cooking demonstrations will be provided by Perry Rea, and live music will come from local bands.

Visitors will be able to play games in the grove and tour the farm, according to a release.

Blankets and chairs welcome but no outside food or beverage.

Music on Saturday, Sept. 29, will be provided by Chris Putrino, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Notes from Neptune, 1-4 p.m.; Karen Obrien, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30: Julia Lucafo, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Carrie Caruso 2-5 p.m.

Food trucks include The Olive Mill Food Truck, Udder Delights, Boyd’s Boxcar BBQ and Mustache Pretzels.

