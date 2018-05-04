Western events at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre

A variety of Western events and activities are planned at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.
They include:
- Western Church Services: Cowboy church services are held 6-7:30 p.m. every Sunday as an outreach program of Heart Cry Church. No cost to attend. Learn more at HeartCryChurch.com or call Heart Cry Church at 480-646-8515.
- Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: Held 5-11 p.m. Friday, May 4 and 25. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. Free for spectators.
- Arizona National Horse Show: Event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 5. The Arizona National Horse Show is introducing the Show-Off Circuit, a new, open-breed horse show circuit specifically for Arizonans. The circuit was developed as a solution for the considerable lack of affordable, open breed horse shows accessible to the general public of Arizona. As an added benefit, the circuit also provides opportunities for youth to become more involved in the equine show industry. This competition is open to all breeds and ages, competing for fun prizes and an overall circuit High Point title. Show points earned count towards an overall High Point award at the conclusion of the circuit. Free for spectators.
- Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club: Event 4-11 p.m. Saturday, May 5. It is a local area gymkhana organization. Riders are involved in a series of equestrian games such as barrel racing and pole bending. Free for spectators. Events held throughout the day. Learn more at CVSC.net
Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association: Event 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 6. Free for spectators.www.qcbra.com, www.facbook.com/qcbra
- Arizona Horseman’s Challenge & Expo: Event 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 12, and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 13. The AzHC & Expo showcases the beauty, power, and ability of our equine companions. It will host accomplished horsemen, professional trainers from all disciplines and exhibitions that capture the spirit of the horse. Whether you are an experienced equestrian or someone who simply appreciates the horse, this event will have something for all aspects of the equine world. Tickets $20 a day at the gate, children 12 and under free with a paid adult. For tickets, go to http://www.azhcexpo.com/ticket-sales.htm.
- Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association Friday Night Lights: Event starts 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 1.. Free for spectators. Go to www.qcbra.com or www.facebook.com/qcbra.
- “P.O.P. for Pop Pop” Charity Barrel Race: Event 3-9 a.m. Saturday, June 2. Open 5D ($50 plus $10 arena fee) and youth ($25 plus $10 arena fee) barrel race, with all proceeds going to the Prostate On-Site Project in honor of Bob Enderle. For more information, call 682-262-0116.
