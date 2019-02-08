‘Wild west’ regional dog agility championships in Queen Creek March 8-10

A dog goes through a hoop at the Wild West Dog Agility Regional in Queen Creek on March 12. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) Sam Marquez commands his dog over the A-Frame during the Wild West Dog Agility Regional in Queen Creek on March 12. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie looks to its handler for the cue to get off the teeter, which will not come until the teeter has hit the ground. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie goes over one of the bars. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie goes over a jump. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A sheltie gets ready to jump over one of the bars. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) a border collie goes through the weave poles. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie barks while going through the weave poles. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie goes over one of the bars. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie goes over one of the bars. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie goes through the hoop. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A sheltie goes over one of the bars. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A competitor dog goes over one of the bars. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A sheltie goes over a bar. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie goes over one of the bars. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers) A border collie goes over one of the bars. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)

The U.S. Dog Agility Association Inc. kicks off its 2019 regional championship qualifying calendar March 8-10 in Queen Creek.

The “Wild West Regional” event will attract nearly 300 dogs to the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

Canine athletes and their handlers will compete for top honors as well as qualification to the Cynosport World Games of Dog Agility to be held in Tennessee this fall, according to a release.

Spectators at the Wild West Regional Championship in Queen Creek are admitted free. Competition begins at 8 a.m. each day and runs throughout the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Event Organizer Kim O’Connor explained one of the reasons this championship is unique is that it is both a showcase of Arizona talent as well as an example of the camaraderie that exists in the local community around the sport. Produced in partnership with six local clubs, the event is a community collaboration representing Arizona agility clubs and training facilities, according to the release.

The list of collaborators includes:

Top Notch Canines of Phoenix

Leaps n Bounds of Peoria

First Dog Sports of the White Mountains

Contact Zonies of Phoenix

Club Doggie of Queen Creek

Twists N Turns of Phoenix

“Dog agility requires dynamic physical and mental engagement for dogs and humans alike,” according to the release.

“Guided only by voice and movement cues from their human partners, the canine athletes compete against the clock, flying over hurdles, weaving between poles, racing through tunnels and bounding onto the see-saw. Obstacles are set according to the dogs’ height and experience level, allowing dogs of all breeds and sizes to compete.”

Dog agility as a sport traces its roots to Great Britain in the 1970s. It found its way to the U.S. a decade later with the creation of the U.S. Dog Agility Association in 1986. The USDAA has hosted regional championships in Japan, Canada, Mexico, and Spain, in addition to the U.S.

Go to USDAA.com.

Editor’s note: Slideshow at the top are photos from the 2017 event in Queen Creek, snapped by Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia.

