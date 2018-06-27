Wing Sprint cars, fireworks June 30 at Arizona Speedway

ASCS Wing Sprint cars headline the final race of the spring/summer session with Arizona Speedway’s Summer Explosion and fireworks show Saturday, June 20.

“Don’t miss your last chance to see the (American Sprint Car Series) Wing Sprint car stars along with the stars of the IMCA Modified, Pure Stock and Robert Horne Ford Bomber divisions,” according to a release.

Arizona Speedway wraps up the first half of the season and the lights go dark until the end of August.

Action begins at 8 p.m. June 30 with grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m. and pits opening at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for just $15 adults, $12 seniors, kids 11 and under are free.

Pit passes are $35 for adults, kids 7-11 pit passes $15 and kids 6 and under free.

Arizona Speedway is within ET Motopark at 48700 N Ironwood Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140, 5 miles south of U.S. Highway 60 on Ironwood Drive.

Call the hotline at 480-926-6688, go to www.ArizonaSpeedway.net or www.Facebook.com/ArizonaSpeedway for more information.

