Monsoon storms will arrive soon in the Valley, and trees can bear the brunt of the high winds and saturated ground.

To help protect them and save property owners money from damage and replacement, the town of Queen Creek is conducting a workshop to show how to avoid common mistakes that contribute to tree failure in storms. It will take place 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 23, in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

“You will learn the art and science of good pruning, how to keep your investments healthy, functional and looking great, and when to bring in a professional,” according to a release announcing the workshop.

There is no charge to town of Queen Creek utility customers, but registration is required. Register by visiting QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, email ConservetheQC@QueenCreek.org or call 480-358-3455.

