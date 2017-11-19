2017-18 holiday service schedule for Valley Metro bus and rail

Take note of the following holiday service times and dates for Valley Metro bus and rail.
Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23
- Bus and rail will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Customer Service closed
Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 24
- Bus and rail will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Customer Service open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24
- Bus and rail will operate on a regular Sunday schedule
- Customer Service open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25
- Bus and rail service will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Customer Service closed
New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31
- Coors Light Free Rides on all bus, rail, para-transit and Dial-a-Ride services begin at 7 p.m. through end of service day
- Rail will operate a regular Sunday schedule with enhanced service to support New Year’s Eve events and bus will operate a regular Sunday schedule
- Customer Service open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1
- Bus and rail will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Customer Service closed
Riders can check schedules and plan trips with Valley Metro’s online tools. For more information, visit valleymetro.org.
About Valley Metro
Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In fiscal year 2017, total ridership for the system was 66 million passengers. Seven high-capacity transit extensions are under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034. Valley Metro also offers transit options including alternative transportation programs for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and tele-work assistance. Two boards of directors set the policy direction for the agency with the intent of advancing the regional public transit system. In October 2017, the boards approved a “Respect the Ride” code of conduct, focusing on creating a safe and positive rider experience, while also discouraging disruptive, intrusive, unsafe or inappropriate behaviors in a public setting. Get the latest news by following Valley Metro on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visiting valleymetro.org.