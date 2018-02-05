2018 Arizona income tax filing season begins

The deadline for taxpayers to file 2017 taxes is Tuesday, April 17. Officially, it is April 15, but with the date falling on the weekend and with Monday, April 16, being District of Columbia Emancipation Day in Washington D.C., the last day to file tax returns is the 17th of April.
AZDOR encourages taxpayers to:
- File early and file electronically to help reduce errors and tax fraud. For the 2016 tax year, about 80 percent of the 3.3 million taxpayers e-filed individual income tax returns, which is faster and more secure.
- Direct deposit refunds.
Other tax filing tips:
- Ensure all the necessary lines and forms are filled out properly. Avoid math errors or miscalculations and don’t forget to sign and date the return.
- Visit www.azdor.gov to see the list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with the department.
- Arizona also offers fillable forms that are online versions of tax forms designed for taxpayers who prefer to prepare their own returns. Arizona forms and instructions are available to print at www.azdor.gov.
- Find income tax instruction booklets on the Department website, at AZDOR offices or at a library.
Free tax filing services:
- The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers free assistance to individuals 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service, to file federal and Arizona State returns.
For more information on AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, go to http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.
- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. The VITA Program offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers. For more information on VITA, go to http://www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.
- Some taxpayers may qualify to e-file under the Arizona Free File Alliance, which is a public-private partnership between ADOR and a consortium of tax preparation software companies. The Free File Program is open to Arizona taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $66,000 or less, are between the ages of 17-50, active duty military or qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit.
Visit www.azdor.gov or the IRS for more information.