84˚F-86˚F forecast Nov. 14

Daytime highs are to warm into the 84˚F-86˚F range around the Valley , according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“General westerly flow with high pressure to our south will be the norm through early Thursday lending to periods of passing high clouds and generally quiet weather. Looking ahead, a weak disturbance will dig south into the lower Great Basin overnight Thursday and into Friday which should ultimately bring cooler temperatures and increased breezes to our area later in the week. Unfortunately, still not seeing any rain chances through the extended forecast. (Tuesday), daytime highs (will) warm into the 84˚F-86˚F range around the Valley under partly/mostly sunny skies. East/southeast winds will hover in the 2-7 mph range throughout the day before nearly calm conditions overnight. A modest cooling trend will commence to finish out the work week with highs in the mid 80s for Thursday before falling into the low 80s on Friday. We’re also expecting an uptick in passing high clouds through the period associated with the Great Basin disturbance pulling upper level moisture northeast across the region,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.