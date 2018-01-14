Advance acquisition of land near Meridian Road sought for State Route 24

Owners of two parcels of land along the proposed State Route 24 Gateway Freeway extension from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Drive have requested advance acquisition by the state, according to the agenda for the Arizona State Transportation Board’s Friday, Jan. 19, meeting.
It starts at 9 a.m. in the city of Sierra Vista Council Chambers, 1011 N. Coronado Drive in Sierra Vista.
They are parcels 11–1073 and 11–1083, which are east of Meridian Road in Pinal County.
“Pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes Section 28-7094, it has been determined that a reasonable need exists for this land. It has also been determined that advance acquisition will forestall development and result in a substantial savings to the state,” John S. Halikowski, director of the Arizona Department of Transportation, said in a memo to the transportation board that is with the agenda.
State transportation staff are recommending that the transportation board approve in the consent agenda establishing “new right of way as a state route by advance acquisition to be utilized for the future extension of the Gateway Freeway necessary to enhance convenience and safety for the traveling public,” according to the agenda at http://aztransportationboard.gov/.
The first mile of State Route 24, also known as the Gateway Freeway, opened in April 2014 after contractors for ADOT finished constructing freeway-to-freeway traffic interchange ramps from the adjacent Loop 202 Santan Freeway to Ellsworth Road.
SR24 is expected to next head east from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Drive south of Apache Junction and north of Queen Creek.