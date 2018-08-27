Arizona D-backs honor John McCain with statements from Derrick Hall, Luis Gonzalez

The Arizona Diamondbacks released the following statements on Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday, Aug. 25 at the age of 81.

“John McCain has always been a member of the D-backs’ family and was one of this team’s biggest fans since day one,” D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a prepared statement.

“He was in attendance at the expansion draft, the World Series and countless other games, remaining a fan through thick and thin. I am honored to consider him a friend and we will miss seeing his smiling face in the stands and our heartfelt thoughts go out to his entire family.”

D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez said Mr. McCain was more than a “great man and patriot,” but a “great D-backs fan” and someone he considered a “dear friend.”

“We always knew we could count on him to root us on — from the ballpark, from his home and from all the way across the country,” he said in a prepared statement.

“On behalf of my entire family, our thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his family and we are very grateful for all that he did on behalf of his country.”

McCain was a six-term U.S. Senator and a regular attendee of D-backs games throughout the past two decades.

