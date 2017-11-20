Arizona gas prices climb for Thanksgiving holiday

Nov 20th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Drivers to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2015

As the Thanksgiving travel blitz approaches, gas prices are climbing.

But there’s still much for Arizonans to be thankful for, as the statewide average is the 13th lowest in the country.

This week, the statewide average increased 1.2 cents to $2.409 per gallon. Nationwide, prices climbed 0.4 cents to $2.562 per gallon, according to a press release.

“Strong demand for gasoline coupled with the lingering impact of recent months’ hurricanes will lead drivers to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2015,” said Michelle Donati, communications manager for AAA Arizona, in the release. “This won’t stop the more than 844,000 Arizonans who are planning a holiday road trip next week. This is the highest number of Arizonans to hit the road for Thanksgiving since 2005.”

Alabama and California hold the lowest and highest average price for the lower 48 states at $2.271 and $3.228 per gallo, respectively.

Arizona metro prices are listed from lowest to highest in the chart below.

City Today’s price Change from last week Change from last month Last year’s price
Tucson  $2.306  +2.2  -2.9  $2.019
East Valley  $2.334  +1.7  +1.9  $2.089
Glendale  $2.348  +0.9  +1.9  $2.108
Phoenix  $2.354  +2.2  +2.0  $2.099
Peoria  $2.383  +1.8  +1.8  $2.102
Yuma  $2.412  +2.5  +10.9  $2.160
Prescott  $2.435  -0.1  +2.5  $2.196
Scottsdale  $2.440  +2.1  +0.6  $2.214
Flagstaff  $2.633  +1.0  +5.2  $2.360
Statewide  $2.409  +1.2  +2.0  $2.149
National  $2.562  +0.4  +9.1  $2.149

AAA’s Gas Prices website is a comprehensive retail gasoline survey.

The website is updated daily by the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) with average national, state and local prices for gasoline, diesel and E-85.

Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed in cooperation with WEX, Inc..

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie