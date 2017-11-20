Arizona gas prices climb for Thanksgiving holiday

Drivers to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2015
As the Thanksgiving travel blitz approaches, gas prices are climbing.
But there’s still much for Arizonans to be thankful for, as the statewide average is the 13th lowest in the country.
This week, the statewide average increased 1.2 cents to $2.409 per gallon. Nationwide, prices climbed 0.4 cents to $2.562 per gallon, according to a press release.
“Strong demand for gasoline coupled with the lingering impact of recent months’ hurricanes will lead drivers to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2015,” said Michelle Donati, communications manager for AAA Arizona, in the release. “This won’t stop the more than 844,000 Arizonans who are planning a holiday road trip next week. This is the highest number of Arizonans to hit the road for Thanksgiving since 2005.”
Alabama and California hold the lowest and highest average price for the lower 48 states at $2.271 and $3.228 per gallo, respectively.
Arizona metro prices are listed from lowest to highest in the chart below.
AAA’s Gas Prices website is a comprehensive retail gasoline survey.
The website is updated daily by the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) with average national, state and local prices for gasoline, diesel and E-85.
Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed in cooperation with WEX, Inc..