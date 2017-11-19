Arizona launches traffic-incident management website for traffic-incident responders

A new website is to help make traffic-incident response more efficient and vehicle travel safer for motorists in Arizona.
Created by the Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Arizona Traffic Incident Management website – tim.az.gov – debuted last week with the goal of being the go-to resource for Arizona traffic-incident management responder training, according to a press release.
“Effective Traffic Incident Management keeps the public safe, emergency responders safe and traffic moving,” Derek Arnson, ADOT’s traffic management group manager, said in the release. “It’s important that everyone who responds to a traffic incident, from law enforcement to tow truck operators, are working together and following the same practices.”
Traffic-incident management is the coordinated practices, responsibilities and cooperation of emergency responders, which includes law enforcement, fire departments, medical services, transportation crews and tow truck operators, at traffic incidents. These coordinated efforts help keep crash victims and emergency responders safe, while restoring traffic flow.
A primary focus in building the website was to create a central location for all of Arizona’s incident responders to sign up for and receive traffic-incident management training.
While the website is geared toward emergency responders, tips for the public can be found there too, including videos and infographics related to Arizona’s “Move Over” law, “Quick Clearance” and work-zone safety.