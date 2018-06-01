Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan relaunches portal for upcoming primaries

Secretary of State Michele Reagan has relaunched the Consolidated Candidate Portal that displays candidates who have qualified for the 2018 August Primary on one convenient site.

The website — http://go.azsos.gov/AugustPrimary2018 — includes candidate bios, contact information, financial disclosure statements and links to official nomination paperwork, according to a press release.

To increase access and reduce costs, Ms. Reagan also developed the ability to request digital copies of candidate petitions within 24 hours free of charge, a release states.

“We created this site to provide voters an easy way to connect with the candidates they’ll see on the ballot in August,” Ms. Reagan said in a prepared statement.

“I’m especially pleased with the new accelerated system of processing candidates and the digitization of their filings. With the elimination of printing costs associated with petitions and other paperwork, people should be better able to inform themselves without bureaucratic red tape, costs and senseless hurdles. We live in a digital age, it is time government acted like it.”

The changes come on heels of numerous other technological enhancements Ms. Reagan made as she continues to improve accessibility by transitioning the Department of State from paper to pixels.

The site can be easily accessed by visiting http://www.Arizona.Vote. Early voting begins for the primary Wednesday, Aug. 1 with the close of registration just 48 hours earlier.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.