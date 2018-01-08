Bashas’ chicken recipe challenge offers $500 prize

Entry deadline is Jan. 21; winner announced Jan. 24
Bashas’ in Arizona is accepting entries for its second annual rotisserie chicken challenge.
The winner will receive $500 and free rotisserie chicken in 2018, according to a press release from Bashas’.
Arizona’s hometown grocer challenges Arizona families find ways to stretch their shopping budget by turning one rotisserie chicken into three recipes.
Arizona residents can enter-to-win by visiting bashas.com/chickenchallenge, and submitting three different, original recipes, with photos, using one Bashas’ rotisserie chicken.
Submissions will be accepted at bashas.com/chickenchallenge from now until Jan. 21. A winner will be announced on Jan. 24 via Bashas’ Facebook page.
Entries will be judged by a panel of culinary experts, including Johnny Basha, Bashas’ Deli Department Director Mona Gonzales and Bashas’ public relations team.
One winner will be selected based on recipe creativity along with how easy the recipes are to make.
One winner will receive a $500 Bashas’ gift card, one free rotisserie chicken each month in 2018, and be featured on Bashas’ social media channels.
Bashas’ Family of Stores – the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets – is an Arizona-based company founded by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha Sr.
With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona. Since the company’s inception in 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves.
For more information, visit www.bashas.com.