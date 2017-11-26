Become a racing pro and help Barrow program for those with disabilities

Annual Driving to Excel event raises funds for Barrow’s Day on the Lake program
Barrow Neurological Institute and the famed Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving will offer the public a rare chance to experience racing this holiday season at Barrow’s Driving to Excel event.
The fundraising event will take place 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving
Firebird International Raceway, 20000 S. Maricopa Road in Chandler.
All participants experience hot laps up to 110 mph with professional Bondurant drivers, according to a press release.
In addition, participants with a valid driver’s license and at least six months driving experience receive specialized instruction and have the opportunity to drive a high-performance race car on the skills pad.
Special hand-control adaptations are available upon request for drivers with disabilities.
The special event also features dinner and a silent auction to benefit the Barrow Connection program.
Children under the age of 18 can participate for $75 and adults can participate for $150. Dinner only tickets will be sold for $35.
Members of the public who wish to register should visit www.supportbarrow.org/supportbarrowconnection.
This event was created to support the Barrow Connection program, which provides fun and unique adaptive recreation options for individuals with physical and neurological disabilities.
Barrow Connection, which hosts Day on the Lake each year at Bartlett Lake, is committed to bridging the gap between hospital and community for individuals with neurological disabilities, according to the release.